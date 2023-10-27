Vintage car owners are calling on the government to consider the historical and cultural significance of their vehicles and exempt them from certain regulations.

They argue that the large number plates assigned to vintage cars symbolise their contribution to the country’s heritage.

Maintaining vintage cars on the road has become increasingly challenging, according to the owners.

Most vintage cars are air-cooled and lack modern features like radiators.

With the shrinking size of roads and frequent traffic congestion, these cars struggle to receive adequate airflow, leading to engine overheating,a problem that was less prevalent when the roads were wider and the number of vehicles was smaller.

The chairperson of the Vintage Collectables Rotary Fellowship,Mackay Mwebingwa emphasised the importance of preserving vintage cars, stating, “When we talk about heritage, we talk about culture, traditions, and old buildings. But we must not forget about these vintage cars; they are part of our heritage.”

One of the major issues raised by vintage car owners is the outdated six-digit number plates.

They highlight the difficulties faced in obtaining road licenses for these cars, as they are not recognised in the current system.

Despite having paid taxes upon importation and throughout the years, they are now being required to transfer to the new seven-digit plates, causing inconvenience and potential loss of these cherished vehicles.

The owners expressed their commitment to preserving vintage cars and noted that many young people are actively involved in driving and maintaining these vehicles.

They urged the government to understand that age is not a barrier, as they remain young at heart.

These concerns were voiced during the “Jinja City Historic Properties Locator Drive by Vintage Cars” campaign, organised by the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) in partnership with the Vintage Collectables Rotary Fellowship (VCRF) and the Uganda Railways Corporation.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of historic properties and challenge the notion that cities must prioritise modern high-rise buildings over preserving their historical cores.

The vintage car drive was inaugurated by the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, who expressed gratitude to the participants for their dedication to preserving history.

He acknowledged the value of historical sites and emphasised the need to diversify tourism offerings to cater to various interests, stating that historical properties contribute to knowledge transfer and architectural appreciation.

Sarah Nambasa Masembe, the acting managing director of the Uganda Railways Corporation, highlighted the corporation’s collaboration with CCFU to establish the first Uganda Railways Museum, which serves as a reminder of the responsibility to protect the country’s heritage for future generations.

The preservation of historical properties is crucial amidst the rapid development and modernization of cities.

In Kampala, iconic buildings have been threatened or demolished to make way for skyscrapers, while surviving historical structures are overshadowed.

Similar challenges are faced in Jinja, where the old Crested Crane Hotel building is set to be demolished.

The loss of historical sites not only disconnects people from their past but also diminishes the uniqueness of cities and hampers heritage tourism.

The Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda urges collaborative efforts and the implementation of relevant laws, such as the Museums and Monuments Act, to protect historic buildings from increasing threats of demolition.

CCFU has played a significant role in documenting and preserving historical buildings, sites, and monuments in Kampala, Entebbe, Jinja, and Fort Portal. They have developed a book, map, and app that provide historical information about these properties.

Plaques have been installed on numerous sites, and CCFU has successfully restored the historic building at Jinja Railway Station, transforming it into a national railway museum.