The Head of Public Service and Secretary to Treasury Lucy Mbonye Nakyobe has ordered that embattled Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Trade, Geraldine Ssali be reinstated to her office.

Nakyobe states that the directive comes down from President Museveni dated 22nd October 2023.10.27

Ssali was thrown out of office a few weeks ago and replaced by the Ministry’s Under Secretary Oyo Andima, following orders from the Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi.

Ggoobi had ordered for a new accounting officer after clipping the powers of Ssali who was accused of mismanaging the office.

“Parliament carried out an investigation into the activities of the Ministry of Trade and made recommendations among others that this ministry should ensure going forward, accountability is guaranteed. I therefore went ahead with guidance of my technical people to kick start the process of implementing the recommendation of parliament and it is what we did,” Ggoobi said.

In August, Parliament recommended the sacking of Ssali for failure to control the irregular and improper use of money appropriated to the vote for procurement of renovation works on offices used by the Ministry of Trade at Farmer’s House.

The Parliamentary Trade Committee said Geraldine Ssali was responsible for inflating the price of renovation works by Shs2 billion.