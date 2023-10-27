Leaders from Karamoja subregion and neighboring districts recently came together in Mbale for a pivotal Stakeholder Engagement on Sustainable Peace and Development.

The meeting was marked by expressions of gratitude towards the government for successfully restoring peace in most parts of the region.

Ilar Peter Abrahams Mayior, a prominent figure from Kotido Town Council, voiced the collective sentiment when he stated,

“As peace returns to Karamoja subregion, local leaders are now channeling efforts toward fostering interclan reconciliation and regional cohesion with the objective of consolidating the relative peace for social economic development.”

While the subregion has experienced a welcome return to peace, there remains a lingering concern over persistent insecurity due to cross-border raids by the Pokot in Amudat district.

Maj Gen Don Nabasa, the third Division Commander, highlighted the challenges faced in disarming the Pokot, attributing their reluctance to the lack of support from leaders, in contrast to other parts of Karamoja.

“Voluntary disarmament program has failed in disarming the Pokot due to lack of support from the leaders unlike other parts of Karamoja,” Nabasa revealed.

To further enhance the prospects of lasting peace and prosperity, leaders at the gathering urged the government to expedite the pastoralist policy, which had been shelved since its inception.

Michael Kuskus, an elder in the region, passionately emphasized the need for this policy to move forward.

In a forward-looking initiative, the Karamoja Regional Development Initiative, a prominent think tank, presented a comprehensive report that outlined critical development strategies for the region. The report highlighted the importance of addressing development on a regional, rather than district scale.

It called for strengthening family and social systems, sustainable use of natural resources, and the promotion of inter-district cohesion as key factors necessary to spark regional development.

The gathering not only celebrated the return of peace to Karamoja but also marked a unified step forward in fostering cohesion among different communities.

As these leaders aim to harmonize inter-district relations with neighbors in Teso, Sebei, and the greater north, their efforts also focus on putting an end to border incidents with neighboring Turkana and Pokot communities