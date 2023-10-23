By Alon Mwesigwa

Educationists in the Bunyoro sub-region have implored the Government to stop threatening head teachers that they risk being demoted if they do not get first grades. These say the government should instead address the issues that lead to pupil failure like poor learning environment, lack of accommodation for teachers and staff shortage. This was after authorities ordered for demotion of head teachers with no first grades. We have the details

Last week, the Ministry of Education issued a statement that they would demote primary school head teachers who do not produce at least five first grades. This has since attracted criticism from educationists in the Bunyoro sub-region.

The Masindi former District education officer Francis Kyomuhendo punches holes in the proposed policy, saying it can’t work unless the ministry addresses the key issues crippling the education sector like the unfavourable learning environment.

Mzee Ausi Mugisa is a retired head teacher who is quick to fault the Government for singling out school heads for pupils’ failure.

In Bunyoro, most head teachers trek long distances to school. This to Mugisa has greatly affected the performance of learners, thus advising the Government to consider setting up accommodation facilities for school heads.

The Bunyoro District Education Officers Chairperson, Johnson Kusiima Baingana says it’s hard for schools to produce results with most head teachers as caretakers.

Kyomuhendo questions why the ministry is not working with head teachers to address the issue of poor performance other than intimidating head teachers.

Over the years, the Government introduced a number of interventions including performance agreements, performance targets and public service annual performance assessment but all these have not yielded results.

The Hoima District chairman Uthuman Mugisha Mubarak says there is a need to stop castigating school heads and to address the underlying factors. Hoima public school head teacher, Karungi Basemera Harriet says three parties need to perform their roles, which include pupils, teachers and parents.

These advise the Government to revisit its strategies and bring applicable thought through policies where all stakeholders have been consulted rather than hurling hard-to-implement policies.