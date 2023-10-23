The Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Among has given birth to twins, her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa has revealed.

In a tweet on Monday, Tayebwa congratulated her boss upon the successful delivery.

“With great Joy, I congratulate my brother Moses Magogo and my sister,the Rt. Hon Speaker Anita Among upon the double bundle of joy. You are now Ssalongo and Nnalongo. Congratulations once again,” Tayebwa said in a brief tweet.

The speaker in August, 2022 got married to Moses Magogo Hassim, the FUFA president but also MP for Budiope East in Buyende district in a private ceremony in Kampala.

Earlier, Among officially introduced her fiance in a closed-door ceremony in Bukedea District.

It was also reported that the Budiope East MP paid 50 cows and 30 goats as part of the traditional marriage held during a closed-door ceremony in Bukedea.