The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has hailed the High Court for convicting and jailing five people who masterminded the kidnap and murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Last week, Justice Isaac Muwata two men including Copriyam Kasolo and Johnson Lubega were jailed for life and three others including Sharif Mpanga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge and Hassan Kisekka to 30 years each for masterminding the kidnap and subsequent murder of the Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

According to the police spokesperson, the conviction is a reward to the joint security agencies including police, CMI, SFC, CCTV and IT teams as well as the Criminal Investigations Division in that successfully investigated the kidnap and subsequent murder in 2019.

“We would like as the police and sister security agencies to thank public and families of the victims for their trust and patience as we worked jointly. We recognize the partnership with office of the DPP and judiciary which resulted into successful prosecution and conviction of the suspects,” Enanga said.

The cases underscored the role of advanced technology including phone data records and CCTV cameras that were very useful in the pinning of the accused.

For example, it is phone data records that helped in the arrest of the killers after the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI), the intelligence army of the UPDF traced phones that were at the scene during the kidnap and compared them with numbers at the second scene along the Mukono-Kayunga road where the two bodies were dumped.

Phone data records also helped CMI know that money was withdrawn from the deceased’s simcards and foreign simcards placed in the deceased’s phones.

It is the foreign simcards that were owned by the killers.