Andrew Kabuura, known for hosting “NBS Sport This Evening” and “NBS PressBox,” has taken on a new role.

He’s been appointed as the event marketing champion for the upcoming UNDP Elgon half marathon, slated for October, 28, in Mbale.

Kabuura’s response to this appointment is rooted in its alignment with his career.

He highlighted the significance of Joshua Cheptegei’s involvement, an Olympic champion and three-time world champion in athletics, whom he’s covered over the years.

This association, for him, underscores the dynamic relationship between sports and tourism, especially on a global scale.

In addition to this, he sees an opportunity to spotlight Uganda’s rich biodiversity, promoting sustainable tourism through the half marathon.

Beyond sports, Kabuura recognized the pressing environmental issues in the Elgon region, including flooding and landslides.

He emphasized the importance of initiating a conversation about environmental conservation.

The half marathon aims to spread this message across Eastern Uganda and beyond, encouraging tree planting and protecting water bodies.

Kabuura believes that with the support of Joshua Cheptegei and the UNDP, a broader audience will be engaged and motivated to take action.

“I have covered some high-profile events, but for me, this new role is all about the people in Eastern Uganda and being able to work together on a common goal. My experience in communication, I believe, will go a long way to make sure the message is passed on, but it comes down to all of us,” Kabuura stated.

His experience in communication and sports coverage will be invaluable in effectively conveying the event’s message.

Kabuura sees this as an opportunity for the community to unite for a common goal, focusing on the welfare of the Elgon region.

The UNDP Elgon half marathon is not just about running, it’s about promoting environmental awareness and community collaboration.

As Andrew Kabuura assumes this pivotal role, he focuses on ensuring that the message reaches far and wide, leaving a lasting impact on the Elgon region and the world.

The event promises to blend the beauty of sport, nature, and community involvement, marking October 28 a significant date for Mbale.