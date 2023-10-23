Police in Nakaseke has kicked off the hunt for an unidentified man who lured a six year old pupil who was returning from school, defiled her and later killed her.

According to the Savannah regional police spokesperson, ASP Sam Twiineamazima, the incident happened on Friday at around 2pm at Kirangazi village, Katugo parish, Ngoma subcounty in Nakaseke district when six year old Happy Komugisha a pupil of Apex Model Primary School was targeted as she returned from school with others.

“It’s alleged that as the victim was coming back from school together with her fellow school pupils, the suspect told the victim to enter the farm along the road and help in lifting the firewood. Immediately, the rest of the pupils had the victim crying once and they run way where they later informed ascertain man of what has happened,” ASP Twiineamazima said in a statement.

He added that the suspect first defiled the six-year-old victim and after murdered her using her nicker.

“When police received information from one Moses Ntegeka, a resident of the same area, they responded immediately.”

He said the scene was visited , documented and the body examined by medics but also relevant statements recorded from witnesses whereas a murder file has been opened as the hunt for the suspect continue.