On Saturday, DJ Bugy made waves with his maiden show, “The Bugy Show,” at the renowned Kush Lounge on Acacia Avenue.

This event was spectacular, drawing partygoers from all corners of Kampala to this popular hangout spot.

“The Bugy Show” brought together a diverse lineup of rising fresh DJs, MCs, and artists, creating a lively and unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

The atmosphere was electric, the music was pulsating, and the crowd was exuberant, making it a night to remember.

Timothy Bhatia, Next Radio’s Brand Manager, emphasized the significance of such interactive experiences with audiences. He pointed out that these events are fundamental in building a strong connection with the audience and fans, giving them a taste of the hottest hits while celebrating Next Radio’s 5th anniversary.

DJ Bugy’s shows are part of the station’s efforts to inform and influence Ugandans through music and entertainment.

“The Bugy Show” is not the only place to catch DJ Bugy’s electrifying mixes. He hosts “Club House” every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., along with Jokwiz Klean. Additionally, you can tune in to the “Top 20 Countdown” every Saturday at 2 p.m., hosted by Posha.

“In the entertainment world, DJ Bugy is a rising star to watch, and Next Radio is proud to support and celebrate his journey,” said Bhatia.