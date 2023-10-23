By Joseph Omagor

In a surprising turn of events, a group of five Acholi Members of Parliament, led by Gilbert Olanya of Kilak South, have initiated mobilization efforts aimed at forcefully evicting Balalo herdsmen from the region, defying President Yoweri Museveni’s recent extension of Executive Order number 03 to November 15.

The mobilization, which commenced on Saturday in Lapul Sub County, Pader district, has sparked considerable controversy in the region.

The MPs argue that the president’s extension of the executive order is unjust, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

“The defiance of these MPs against the extension of the executive order has got the backing of some cultural leaders like the Rwot of Koyo chiefdom. This needs to be sorted,” Gilbert Olanya asserted.

Santa Okot, MP for Aruu North, concurred with Olanya’s sentiments, highlighting the dissatisfaction among the MPs. Lagen David, MP for Agago County, and Okin PP Ojara, MP for Cwa West, also expressed their opposition to the extension, asserting their commitment to the eviction cause.

Additionally, the MPs have issued a stern warning to the Resident District Commissioners in Acholi sub-region, cautioning against any attempts to deceive or mislead landowners in the ongoing dispute.

“The MPs have given the Balaalo cattle herdsmen five days to leave or be forcefully evicted from Acholi land,” announced Olanya.

A recent report, authored by the Balalo eviction committee, recommended the eviction of 200 herdsmen out of the 217 said to have settled in Acholi illegally.

The dispute over Balalo herdsmen in the Acholi region appears far from resolved, with this recent mobilization by the Acholi Members of Parliament adding yet another layer of complexity to the situation.

The local community and government officials are closely watching the developments, with the situation remaining tense as the deadline for eviction approaches.