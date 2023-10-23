The Christian community in Namirembe Diocese has expressed deep concern over the prolonged delay in the election of a new Bishop.

This issue remains unresolved, with Christians urging those responsible to expedite the process, citing alleged glitches in the nomination procedure.

These concerns were voiced during a special thanksgiving service held at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, dedicated to the outgoing Bishop, Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, in recognition of his distinguished service.

As Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, prepares to retire upon reaching the age of 65 in December, the delay in electing his successor has cast a shadow over the transition with allegations of corruption and conflicts of interest have marred the nomination process, leading to the deferral of the elections.

The Christian community, in a bid to restore clarity and unity, called upon the responsible authorities to expedite the process while ensuring it is carried out with utmost care to avoid conflicts. SB Kiwalabye Male, a diocese official, emphasized the need for a swift and transparent resolution to the situation.

“We kindly call upon those responsible to speed up the process in the most integral way so as to refrain from dividing the Anglican fraternity” expressed Kiwalabye

Presiding over the service, Bishop Jackson Matovu expressed dismay over the failure to elect a new Bishop as the deadline approaches. Despite the challenges, he encouraged believers to remain patient, placing their faith in God to guide them in the selection of a new Bishop, just as they were blessed with Bishop Wilberforce Luwalira.

Various speakers took the opportunity to applaud the outgoing Bishop, Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, for his significant contributions to the Church’s development.

His accomplishments include the refurbishment of St. Paul’s Cathedral, the establishment of new churches, and the development of Namugongo Martyrs’ Seminary, among other initiatives.

As the situation unfolds, the Christian community remains hopeful that the election of a new Bishop for Namirembe Diocese will proceed smoothly, putting an end to the ongoing uncertainty.

In earlier developments, the House of Bishops faced challenges in selecting a new Bishop, triggered by a petition challenging the integrity of the nomination process, alleging corruption.

In recent years, the Church of Uganda has grappled with controversies surrounding the selection of bishops, leading to divisions within the church across different dioceses.

These disputes have seen factions of Christians rejecting nominated candidates and elected bishops, and, in some cases, turning to civil courts for resolution, which has drawn criticism from church authorities. Similar situations have occurred in dioceses such as Kumi, Muhabura, Luwero, and most recently in Mityana, where conflicts remain unresolved.