The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has called on artists to advocate for the implementation of the Copyright Law, emphasizing the mutual benefits it would bring to artists and URA in terms of revenue generation.

These remarks were made as URA engaged in discussions with a team from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to address taxation in the entertainment industry and explore effective ways to support it.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged the significance of unity within the entertainment industry, which would enable them to present a collective voice and seek government support more effectively.

Ibrahim Bbossa, URA’s Assistant Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs, emphasized that a united front would facilitate URA’s provision of tax education and awareness to the industry.

Bbossa stated, “These frameworks will assist industry participants in establishing a monitoring system for music, which incurs costs but ultimately benefits artists and ensures their compliance with URA.”

Stella Nyapendi, the Acting Commissioner for Legal Services and Board Affairs, outlined URA’s efforts to promote compliance through third-party information sharing and partnerships. She advised artists on the advantages of obtaining a Tax Identification Number (TIN), which includes easier access to refunds.

Amos Tindyebwa from UNESCO highlighted the challenges faced by the industry, including the lack of government incentives, unfair taxation practices, and limited stakeholder awareness.

Regarding unfair taxation, Michael Masembe, the Acting Manager of Tax Education, urged artists to declare their revenues by filing appropriate forms, emphasizing that doing so would reduce assessments imposed by URA.

As URA aims to collect over Shs 29 trillion in the current financial year, stakeholder engagement has been identified as a key strategy to promote voluntary taxpayer compliance.