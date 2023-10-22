At the height of covid-19 pandemic which led to numerous deaths resulting into unavoidable lock-downs, movements of people were banned, making sick people to suffer.

What seemed to be a challenge was utilized by some health innovators who started digital clinics, and distribution of drugs to patients who needed them.

Among the innovators were a group of health workers led by the Sweden-based Dr. Wilbrode Okungu who developed the NetDoc Telemedicine app.

“At first the need developed up to 75 percent because of the then restriction of patient to doctor interaction which were later waived,” says Richard Olowo, the NetDoc Marketing Manager.

The app which since transformed into a NetDoc Medicare Ltd have operated for three years, carrying on with the legacy of telemedicine which Olowo says is the future.

Olowo was this week joined by other experts to launch the firm’s campaign dubbed Healthcare on the GO.

The campaign aims at easing access to telemedicine services to the population across the country at ease.

These medical practitioners through this campaign, offer medical consultation services to patients online.

Speaking at the official launch Olowo said that waiting for medical care is not an option in today’s fast-paced world.

“Healthcare on the GO is a comprehensive campaign aimed at providing on-demand access to qualified healthcare professionals through our user-friendly mobile application,”

He added that the revolutionary initiative is set to redefine the healthcare landscape by offering high-quality medical consultations that are accessible to everyone, anytime, and anywhere, all through the NetDoc Telemedicine app

“This innovative platform empowers users to consult with over 350 health specialists, receive prescriptions, and access a wide range of medical services, all from the comfort of their homes, workplaces, or any location they prefer,”he said.

The campaign which is being spearheaded by Dr. W Okungu, the CEO, NetDoc champions the idea that healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental right that should be universally available.

“NetDoc app connects users with licensed healthcare providers instantly via video or voice calls, ensuring timely medical advice. Patients can also receive e-prescriptions for medications, directly sent to them at their convenience. NetDoc doctors can refer users to specialists if necessary, ensuring they receive the best care possible,” he said.

NetDoc, he said has established strategic partnerships with prominent entities in the healthcare sector, including reputable laboratories which ensure that patients receive accurate and timely diagnostic services, crucial for effective medical treatment.

Brenda Namiro, Head of Sales at NetDoc further described an app as a vital platform that connects hospitals with patients, significantly improving healthcare accessibility and efficiency.