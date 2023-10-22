Within a span of two weeks, opposition MPs have walked out of Parliament more than twice in protest against the government’s apparent disregard for human rights violations in the country.

Before leaving the plenary session on Thursday, the opposition outlined seven demands for the government to address human rights violations without making excuses.

These demands include holding those responsible for the November 2020 killings accountable, ensuring accountability for detained Muslims across the country, and addressing the issue of the 18 confirmed disappeared Ugandans.

Other demands include releasing political prisoners, allowing political prisoners in the court martial to be released, having the Minister of Justice appear before Parliament to address detention without trial, and demanding accountability for killings by the military in fishing communities.

The opposition has called on Parliament to explain if its failure to demand accountability and justice for deceased Ugandans allegedly killed by state security agencies makes it complicit in these murders.

On Wednesday, the presentation of the Audit report by accountability committees, which are shared by the opposition, took place in their absence after they walked out of Parliament.

However, it remains to be seen if the opposition’s move will affect the operation of Parliament in any way.

According to Ibrahim Kasozi, the former Makindye East legislator, the opposition is trying to reestablish itself to the people of Uganda and stand by its principles.

He advises the opposition to adopt new strategies and prioritize representing the concerns of the people.

Political analyst Prof Gerald Karyeija believes that the walkout by opposition MPs is a normal occurrence and reflects the concept of deadlock democracy, where checks and balances sometimes lead to a stalemate.

Dr Patrick Wakida, another political analyst, views the opposition’s actions as playing politics, stating that politics is not just about consensus but also disagreements between different political actors.

As Mpuuga’s term comes to an end, some analysts speculate that he may be working to appease his party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, in hopes of having his term renewed. These analysts argue that it is natural for someone in Mpuuga’s position to seek reappointment.

There have been reports of a rift within the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), with some supporters in the diaspora demanding Mpuuga’s removal from office due to allegations of treachery and dishonesty.

Media outlets have covered the brewing disagreements between Mpuuga’s loyalists and those who oppose his leadership. It is believed that Mpuuga and Kyagulanyi have differing approaches to their work, leading to clashes within the party.

However, in an interview with NBS television, Wakida dismissed these claims and stated that Kyagulanyi and Mpuuga actually work together, but with differing approaches. He emphasized that there will be no shakeup within the party. Mpuuga’s term as the leader of opposition will end in December.

Despite the opposition’s boycott, Parliament has continued its proceedings. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Deputy Speaker had differing opinions on how to conduct business in the absence of opposition MPs.

While some, like Tayebwa, emphasised the need for tolerance, Nabbanja accused the opposition of attempting to collapse the government. She laughed off the opposition’s decision to walk out, seeing it as part of their plan to overthrow the ruling party.

During these parliamentary sessions, last week various MPs raised concerns about human rights violations.

Muhammad Nsereko, the Kampala Central Division MP, spoke on behalf of the Muslim community, demanding answers and justice for their fears and the collective punishment faced by Muslims.

” When you look at the reflection in the cabinet on all sides Muslims don’t have many seats to boast of, whether it is in the Judiciary regardless of the fact that we have over 500 lawyers, we don’t even have 5 High Court judges,” he said.

Wilson Twinomugisha, the MP for Nyabushozi County, criticized the opposition for being selective in addressing human rights violations and ignoring cases where NRM supporters were also victims.

“When people were undressing civilians on Kampala Road because they were merely putting on yellow, that too was callous, and the Leader of Opposition didn’t raise it and that wasn’t done by the government,” he said.

Amidst the opposition boycott, the government chief whip, Hermson Obua, stated that business in Parliament has proceeded as usual.

“We will miss them because we also need them to provide alternative policy but now that they are not there, I think the business of Parliament has proceeded,” he said.

Some political analysts argue that the absence of the opposition may not significantly affect the functioning of Parliament, as they believe the institution lacks real power and has surrendered it to the state.

Solomon Silwanyi, the MP for Bukooli Central, suggested that the opposition is using the issue of human rights to attract international attention and show that the government does not respect human rights.

“This government respects human rights. There are just individuals who are zealous and high-handed and they should be held accountable individually, not the government because the government doesn’t send them to do those acts,” he said.

Tensions escalated in Parliament when the government presented a report on the mistreatment of Kyagulanyi.

The opposition demanded the playing of a video depicting police brutality against NUP supporters, leading to chaos and increased security measures.

During these incidents, Mpuuga passionately addressed the missing Ugandans who were forcibly taken by state security agencies, questioned Parliament’s response, and demanded accountability.

He also raised concerns about the victimization and targeted killings of Muslims, detention without trial, and the arrest of over 500 NUP supporters on unfounded charges.