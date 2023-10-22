The Inspectorate of Government has launched an investigation into the management and administration of Directorate for Industrial Training at Nakawa.

This followed the impromptu visit of IGG officials at this public institution to ascertain its operations and keep track of the service records undertaken by this entity.

IGG Beti Kamya revealed that they have made the visit following a whistleblower’s notice alleging issues of lack of transparency at this the institution.

“We have had whistleblower’s accounts of lack of transparency and mismanagement especially in staff recruitment and financial impropriety,”IGG Kamya emphasized.

Although the impromptu visit was made at official working hours of 8 O’clock, majority of the staff had not reported to work.

IGG Kamya thus claimed that many public servants tend to assume that they extending services to the public as a fouvr despite their welfare being met by the tax payers.

Kamya wants all the crucial records of departments of the institutions investigated and financial reports of three financial years availed.

In addition, IGG has ordered the management of the institution to provide the inspectorate of government with all procurement plans that DIT has since undertaken.

“This an institution that has a wide scope of self-generated income not only from the government but they also have their own budget from over 100,000 students whom they offer certificates per year.”

The irregularities in the recruitment of staff members is another grey area that IGG has eagerly showed interest to investigate.

Despite launching an investigation into DIT, Kamya has geared up to rally the institutional staff to join the battle of fighting corruption that has since crippled the journey of realizing a substantive and standardized service delivery.