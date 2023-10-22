Tanzanian singer and songwriter Rajabu Abdulkahali Ibrahim popularly known as Harmonize has promised to deliver a vibe at Bell Lager’s inaugural ObaFest beer festival happening at Jahazi Pier today, Sunday.

The artist who is known for hits like Kainama and Single Again jetted into the country on Saturday evening aboard a Uganda Airlines flight that touched down at 6:50 pm.

Harmonize is one of the headliners for the beer festival that aims to celebrate East African music and culture and will be performing alongside Azawi, Nyashinski, Bensoul, Irene Ntale, Joshua Baraka, Double Black Band, Elijah Kitaka and many more.

The festival will feature exciting and immersive experiences from Uganda Breweries Limited’s rich portfolio of beers like Tusker, Guinness, Pilsner among others.

