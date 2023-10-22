Uganda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nelson Ocheger has said air transport will help connect the African countries as well as Africa with the outside world for business and investment opportunities.

“ Air transportation remains the major veritable means of connecting the people of Africa and enhancing trade. Air transportation will do well in Africa with its population of over 1.37 billion,” Ocheger said.

He made the remarks as Uganda Airlines launched flights to Nigeria.

Ocheger said Uganda has joined other African countries to leverage the opportunity of Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) to attain the 2065 Africa Agenda.

He noted that this will ensure trade between the African countries.

Underscoring the role of Uganda Airlines flights to Nigeria, Ocheger said trade between the countries stands at $ 4.8 million mainly export of agricultural products, machinery and chemical products.

He noted that with the start of flights between the two countries, this will improve.

He noted there are ongoing efforts to promote technical cooperation and collaboration between the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, and the East African Civil Aviation Academy (EACAA), located in Soroti as well as Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Inaugural flight to Nigeria

The inaugural direct flight by Uganda Airlines from Entebbe to Lagos which took place on October, 19, 2023 followed initial concerted efforts of the ministries of foreign affairs of both Uganda and Nigeria as well the respective ministries of works and aviation to initiate and coordinate efforts to review and guide the implementation the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

A Bilateral Air Service Agreement provides for reciprocal international commercial air transport services between the two countries.

These efforts are in line with Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ policy of pursuing commercial and economic diplomacy with the primary objective of further strengthening Bilateral Trade and investment to accelerate economic growth and development through direct air connectivity between the two countries.

Initial preparatory and regular periodic meetings were coordinated and led by the Uganda High Commission Nigeria under the leadership of Amb. Nelson Ocheger and his counterpart Ismail A. Alatise, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda .

Over the years, Uganda has signed 47 Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) in which the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Uganda’s missions abroad have been taking a lead role in shuttle diplomacy to revive and operationalize the respective BASAs by leading bilateral negotiations to designate Uganda Airlines to the respective routes worldwide.

These Bilateral Air Service Agreements provide for reciprocal International commercial air transport services between Uganda and other countries, the ministry and missions abroad have also helped in guiding the airline in the identification of office premises in the various capitals worldwide where the airline is expected to land.

Uganda’s missions abroad have also promoted the national carrier through Joint Permanent Commissions, regional and internal summits between Uganda and the respective countries.

Uganda Airlines plans flights to Abuja London, Guangzhou, Jeddah, Riyadh, Lusaka, Harare, Khartoum, Accra, Goma, Lumumbashi, Cape Town.

It is estimated that Ugandans spend over $400 million annually on air travel.