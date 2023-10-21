Following successful editions in the adventure capital, Jinja, Vumbula Uganda Festival, the biggest and fastest-growing tourism festival is back in Kampala to close the year in style.

The news has left many adventure lovers super excited and ready to experience the vibrant and diverse culture of Uganda at the highly anticipated Vumbula Uganda Festival. It takes place from the 1st to the 3rd of December at the scenic Kaazi Camping Grounds in Busabala. The festival promises an unforgettable celebration of all things Ugandan.

With an entrance fee of only Shs50,000, attendees will have access to a wide range of activities that showcase the best of Uganda’s tourism, art, music, and culture. The festival grounds with a beautiful camping space will be transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, with tourism exhibitions highlighting the country’s natural wonders and unique attractions.

Art enthusiasts will be treated to a showcase of talented local artists, who will display their works and provide insights into the inspiration behind their creations. From traditional paintings to contemporary sculptures, there will be something to captivate every art lover’s imagination.

Live bands will take to the stage, filling the air with melodious tunes that celebrate the rich musical heritage of Uganda. Attendees can expect to groove to the sounds of local musicians, who will showcase their unique blend of traditional and modern rhythms. It’s an opportunity to experience the heartbeat of Uganda’s music scene firsthand.

But the festivities don’t stop there. The festival is also a platform to celebrate and preserve Uganda’s diverse cultural heritage. Cultural troupes from different regions of the country will grace the stage, showcasing traditional dances, rituals, and attire. It’s a chance to witness the beauty and richness of Uganda’s cultural tapestry.

To make reservations and secure your spot at this incredible fest, simply contact the festival organizers at 0700743505 or 0765945742. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this cultural extravaganza.

The highly anticipated fest is powered by Nile Special, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiques, UTB, NBS TV, Trace Mziki, Afro Mobile, and FlexiPay