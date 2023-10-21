Students and teachers at various schools in the Teso sub-region have asked the government to provide computers and internet to schools for effective learning of the new curriculum citing difficulties in terms of research which is a major component in the curriculum.

The commissioners and members of the Education Policy Review Commission have camped in the Teso sub-region to collect views from various stakeholders about the intended new policies.

The team started with interactions with students, teachers and leaders in the Kaberamaido district, the students and teachers in the district lamented difficulties in implementing the new abridged curriculum due to a lack of research materials, especially computers and the internet.

At Alwa SS, one of the major private schools in the district the students said that they can’t access the internet at the school and parents can’t afford to buy them smartphones and data for research as asked by teachers

According to the students; Jane Agonya, Richard Ebenu, and Monica Akawo teachers give them small content and ask them to research the rest using the internet which leaves them puzzled

Apart from educational materials, some of the students said that they studied in total confusion as some teachers also did not master the new curriculum.

The Head Teacher of the school which has few computers without internet service Sandra Adeko asked the government to provide them with research materials especially computers and the internet since they can’t afford them.

However, during the visit to Alwa Seed SS, the only government school in ALwa sub-county, the officials grilled the head teacher of the school Atubo Francis whom they found to have chased a large number of students over school fees of Dhs 80,000, yet it’s a fully funded government school.

The District Education Officer James Esiko condemned the act of Atobo and also threatened to take action.

Bryton Byarugaba, a member of the commission said that they will make a report of the proposals which will be collected from the sub-region.