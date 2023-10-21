Swedish Ambassador to Uganda, Maria Hakkansson, emphasized the urgent need to empower girls, educate them about their rights, and create a friendly environment for them in the face of a growing teenage pregnancy crisis.

The event saw primary six pupil, Lamunu Charis Lynn, taking over the ambassadorial role, where she chaired a staff meeting at the Swedish Embassy in Uganda.

Ambassador Hakkansson delivered a powerful message to government and stakeholders, asserting that addressing the teenage pregnancy issue necessitates a multi-faceted approach.

She stressed that girls must be educated about their rights and provided with an environment that fosters their growth and development. Hakkansson highlighted that this crisis is not unique to Uganda and that Sweden also faces challenges, emphasizing the importance of gender equality in securing the future of the girl child.

Lamunu Charis Lynn and her fellow participant, Margret Keji, took the opportunity to decry inequality challenges prevalent in both schools and homes. They called upon all stakeholders to play an active role in improving the prospects of their generation.

Isaac Obong, Interim Country Director of Plan International Uganda, raised a significant demand during the event.

He argued that addressing the teenage pregnancy crisis requires holding the boy child accountable for their role in impregnating girls. Obong believes that such measures are necessary to reduce the staggering numbers of teenage pregnancies and safeguard the future of girls.

This year’s International Day of the Girl Child celebration, held under the theme “Investing in girls, our leadership and well-being,” was organized with Plan International Uganda taking the lead in various sectors across the country.

The event signifies a growing call for action, emphasizing the need for gender equality, education, and empowerment to combat the alarming rise in teenage pregnancies and secure a brighter future for girls in Uganda and beyond.

As the world commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child, the urgent need to empower, educate, and protect girls remains at the forefront of discussions, offering hope for a more inclusive and equitable future.