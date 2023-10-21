The Busoga Royal wedding between the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV and the Inhebantu to be Jovia Mutesi has received a big boost from Nile Breweries of Uganda shillings 450 to help in the preparations of the long awaited historical wedding.

Receiving the financial boost from the Nile Breweries at a function held at the Kingdom Headquarters, the Katukiiro of Busoga Dr. Joseph Muvawala says the contribution from Nile Breweries is a clear signal that big companies have trust in identifying with the Kingdom.

Handing over the support to the organizers of the event, the Head of Legal and Corporate affairs at Uganda Breweries Emmanuel Njuki, said their contribution was based on the support they have been receiving from the people of Busoga since the establishment of their factory on the Nile in 1951.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Njuki said of the 450 million shillings, part of it will be cash, other will be in form of advertising in media of the royal wedding, in addition to providing free beer at all the 12 venues that have been organised .

To the Katukiro Dr. Joseph Muvawala, the contribution from Nile Breweries is a gesture that big companies have trust in the Busoga Kingdom.

He also asked other potential sponsors to support this historical wedding of the century.

The Chairperson of committee on Media and Entertainment for the Busoga Royal wedding Justine Kasule Lumumba also used this platform to remind the Basoga and the friends of Busoga of the Royal dinner scheduled for Friday next week at Kololo Airstrip.