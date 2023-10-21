Internal power battles that have split several political parties with clashing leaders all insisting on acting as per their party constitutions, has left questions of whether the written laws are not binding as the cancer which started in UPC also caught DP and FDC hence the parallel factions alive today.

To opposition politicians, NRM ‘s continued disrespect for constitutionalism is the root cause whereas NRM also blames its opposers for greed and disorganization which had left several political parties at the verge of dying, remaining with names and written laws that are not binding.

of Uganda is where political parties derive their structures, leadership and freedom to operate in a multi party democratic Uganda and here, each party drafts a constitution by which it operates hand in hand with the country’s constitution.

Opposition political players led by FDC president Elect Katonga faction Erias Lukwago and former legal advisor to the democratic party Samuel Muyizzi blame government for failing constitutionalism which has zeroed down even to political parties hence some leaders going against their own party constitutions which NRM denies.

However NRM secretary general Richard Todwong says, their opponents should sort their internal failures and stop blaming it for their disorganization and also urged them to pick a leaf from the NRM constitution which has kept the party together despite misunderstandings that arise within the party.

The ruling party insists that greed and promotion of personal interests against party values are the reason the opposition is now torn apart. However, the opposition contests this submission citing that NRM has never embrace multi party democracy hence their failure to operate in the country.

Lukwago and Muyizzi also blame the electoral commission and courts of law for failing to interpret and defend constitutionalism as several court judgments delivered about political party grievances are not decisive. They add that the electoral commission’s continued ignoring of the changes in leadership of parties aimed at saving and upholding party constitutional guidelines is proof that the commission is an interested regulator.

Despite having hope in their party constitution as tools that will help guide better political operations in the land, opposition figures insist that unless NRM accepts constitutionalism and levelled multiparty democracy, their constitutions will remain just written pieces of paper with no powers.