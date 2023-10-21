In a proactive move, the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) has initiated a range of health services aimed at preventing, promoting, curing, and rehabilitating individuals in specific areas.

During a recent breakfast meeting, AMDA expressed its appreciation and presented awards to its various partners for their valuable contributions to the successful ninth caravan held in Ibanda.

Spanning four days from September7 to 10, 2023, the medical camp provided essential care to a remarkable 9,334 individuals.

During the caravan, people received treatment for various health conditions, including eye care with cataract surgeries and reading glasses, dental services, cancer screening, general medical care, specialist psychiatric care, specialist gynecology care, ante-natal care, post-natal care, TB screening and mental health services, HIV counseling and testing, counseling services, screening for non-communicable diseases, and laboratory services, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main objective of the medical camp was to provide general medical consultation and care, diagnostic laboratory services, cancer screening, dental and optical services (including cataract surgery), and health education and promotion to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Gumisiriza, Chairman of AMDA, described the AMDA Caravan as an annual outreach mission to select home parishes in the Mbarara Archdiocese, where AMDA members originate from.

He highlighted the significant community participation in both Banda and Khan parishes, as well as the high number of partners and patients treated at the medical camp.

“For some members, this was their first time participating in the caravan. They found the experience to be very inspiring and a great opportunity to give back to the communities,” he said.

Over 250 AMDA members volunteered during the caravan to engage in activities aimed at strengthening and empowering Catholic communities in Ibanda Deanery.

These activities focused on AMDA’s seven pillars of unity, spiritual development, leadership development, economic empowerment, education, health and wellness, and environmental sustainability.

Special thanks were extended to the council leaders for their crucial role in mobilizing resources and implementing these activities.

“I want to express my gratitude to His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha, the Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese, for leading the Sacrifice of Mass at the end of the Caravan. The support that the AMDA family received from him is priceless. I pray that the Lord continues to bless and protect him as he guides and cares for His flock,” he added.

Gumisiriza emphasised that this year’s caravan attracted the highest number of community participants in both Ibanda and Kihani parishes, the highest number of partners, and the highest number of patients treated at the medical camp.

He reiterated AMDA’s commitment to its seven pillars and revealed that over 250 AMDA members participated in voluntary activities during the caravan to strengthen and empower Catholic communities in Ibanda Deanery.

“We extend special thanks to the council leaders for their crucial role in mobilizing resources and implementing the projects,” he stated.

During the meeting, Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, attributed the success of the Ibanda caravan to the power of numbers.

She commended all the members and urged them to continue working together, emphasizing that pooling resources is much easier when united.

Dr. Byanyima acknowledged the organising team’s commitment and thanked the partners who contributed financially and in-kind to the caravan’s success.

Among the awardees were National Medical Stores, Umeme Limited, Letshego Uganda Limited, The Microfinance Support Centre Ltd, Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs, The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), Office of the Deputy Speaker, Centenary Bank, National Water Sewerage Corporation, Bank of Uganda, City Oil (U) Ltd, Solomon Consortium Security Uganda Ltd, and many others