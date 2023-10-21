Coporiyamu Kasolo has appealed against the life sentence handed to him by the High Court after being found guilty of masterminding the kidnap and subsequent murder of Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Through his sister, Kasolo has filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal against both the conviction and the life sentence issued by Justice Isaac Muwata.

Kasolo says the charge and caution statement in which he admitted participating in the offences was obtained through torture whereas his right to fair hearing was derogated when court refused to give him copies of the constitution and other laws.

He also faults court for failure to grant his request of shs50 million to advertise witnesses , court believing in unreliable prosecution witnesses and giving him a harsh life imprisonment sentence.

“The trial judge erred in law and fact that he held that the appellant recorded the charge and caution statement and a confession video voluntarily without being subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” Kasolo says.