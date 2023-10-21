President Museveni has directed that former minister in Amin’s government, Henry Kyemba be accorded an official burial.

“H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in line with Article 99 of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda as amended which vests Executive authority of Uganda in the President; has therefore directed that the late Hon. Henry K. Magumba Kyemba be accorded an official burial, a statement by the government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo said.

Kyemba,84, who also served as the Principal Private Secretary to President Obote died on Tuesday.

In the statement released on Saturday, the government spokesperson described Kyemba’s career as being illustrious as a civil servant, Rotarian and political leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On this somber day, a great dark shadow has fallen and hangs upon the Pearl of Africa and by extension across the entire Rotarian region where the Hon. Henry K. Magumba Kyemba is no more,” Opondo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He will be deeply missed not only by those who knew him; worked with him; were led by him; but also those that had a political as well as public service career to learn from him.”

Burial program

Opondo said in regards official burial preparatory arrangement, government has constituted a hybrid of the national organizing committee chaired by the Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda with representatives from the family.

According to the program by the government spokesperson, Kyemba’s body will on Monday be taken to Namirembe Cathedral for a memorial service before the body is taken to parliament on Tuesday for MPs to pay tribute.

On Wednesday, Kyemba’s body will be taken to Jinja City Hall for a joint local council session, a church service at Bugembe Cathedral.

Kyemba’s body will be laid to rest on Thursday .

According to Opondo, other than covering all the burial expenses, government will also cater for meals to mourners right from tomorrow Sunday until Thursday October, 26 when Kyemba’s body will be laid to rest.

Government will also provide security at all venues whereas police has been directed to oversee all the official burial ceremonies including a three-gun salute at burial.