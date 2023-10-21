The FDC Najjanakumbi faction on Thursday convened yet another internal election, this time it was the Youth and Women elections which attracted delegates from across the region of the country.

The participants were the recently elected District Women and Youths’ leaders who were expected to elect the new National district FDC Youths and Women leaders.

Just like the recent National Executive Committee member’s elections, the Youth and Women elections again turned rowdy with some candidates getting locked out of the race leading to some delegates from northern Uganda boycotting the exercise in protest.

The disgruntled aspirant one Okori Brian attacked the party chairman electoral commission Tuterebuka Bamwenda upon realizing he was dropped in the race for the National youth chairperson a position he was earlier duly nominated for.

“How could you denominate me; we are going to drag you to court to declare this entire election illegal. As young people, we have sacrificed for this party and we can’t allow you to kill the party. The party is dying”, Okoro bitterly reacted.

The chairman electoral commission Tuterebuks Bamwenda who maintained his position to have Okori Brian’s candidature disqualified.

He rudely responded: “an issue was raised here that he doesn’t qualify, not every member of the youth can come here and vote, the process is very clear chairperson, vice person are the ones that constitute the electoral college”.

With the tough talking and the rowdiness caused by Okori and his supporters, the election venue turned rowdy leading to the FDC electoral commission to temporarily halt the process to allow calm to be restored.

Okori was later thrown out of the venue, as elections resumed but his supporters reacted by equally walking out and boycotting the exercise.

“We can’t be part of an illegality; we have boycotted,” they bitterly stated.

The elections later resumed to elect the national chairperson FDC youth, vice chairperson FDC youth, chairperson FDC women league, vice chairperson FDC women league, secretary general and others.