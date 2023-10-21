By Thomas Kitimbo

The construction of the much-awaited State-of-the-art Police headquarters has finally kicked in.

The Sh77.5 billion project is expected to sit on 1324 square meters of land and is projected to be completed in October 2025.

Seyani Brothers Construction was contracted to handle the construction of this 10-floor building under the supervision of the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martine Okoth Ochola accompanied by the Deputy IGP and other Police officers together with delegations from JLOS, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs presided over the groundbreaking ceremony at Naguru in Kampala.

Speaking at the event, Ochola noted that the force has suffered a number of challenges for the last 117 years without its permanent house with the current occupation being the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Naguru.

Robert Kasande, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs said with the construction of this project, case backlog will be addressed since the facility it to be a One-Stop-Center for all the judicial systems.