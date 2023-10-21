Peter Walubiri, leader of the faction within the Uganda People’s Congress, recently urged the embattled President Jimmy Akena to peacefully step down from his office.

Walubiri warned that if Akena refuses to comply, force may be necessary.

This request comes in the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling, which deemed Akena’s occupancy of the UPC presidency as illegal.

Responding to this, Akena defended his position as the rightful president of UPC in an interview with the Nile Post.

He dismissed his detractors as individuals lacking competence and with ill intentions towards the party.

Excerpts below

What is your analysis of the recent court ruling?

This case relates to a 2015 High Court ruling, which was filed by the late Joseph Bossa who was then the Vice President of UPC during the term of Olara Otunnu. He made an application contesting my 2015 election as party president requesting for a Judicial review against the UPC and the UPC Electoral Commission.

The High Court Judge Yasin Nyanzi heard the matter and declared that my election violated the UPC constitution and ordered for election in compliance with the UPC constitution.

We were dissatisfied and appealed to the Court of Appeal vide Civil Appeal No. 20 of 2016. We then applied for a stay of execution of the orders of the High Court, which was granted. In July 2020, Prof. Kakonge applied to replace Joseph Bossa, after notice to hold a delegates conference on 1st August 2020 had been issued and preparations concluded.

Court granted the application for Prof. Kakonge to substitute Joseph Bossa and hearing of the case commenced. During the hearing on July 29, 2020, they prayed for three orders to be issued before the disposal of the main suit.

Can you provide details about the specific orders issued by the court?

That Court of Appeal to vacate the stay of execution order of the High Court, which was granted in my favour. That the Court grants an interim order staying the Delegates Conference which I had convened for August 1 2020. That the UPC accounts be blocked until the final determination of the case.

The Court of Appeal only granted the second and third, meaning that I continued as the Party President.

In respect to staying the Delegates Conference, two matters arose, namely; the Party was served with the Order after the Delegates Conference had sat and elected the Party President for the period 2020-2025, the Party being dissatisfied the interim orders appealed to the Supreme Court seeking orders to stay their execution.

Under the rules of court, one is required to first seek leave from the Court of Appeal before appealing directly to the Supreme Court unless there are exceptional circumstances that warrant Supreme Court to waive that rule, in which case one must seek leave from the Supreme Court and be able to prove that there are indeed exceptional circumstances.

In our case, we had appealed directly to the Supreme Court arguing that the following exceptional circumstances existed, the roadmap for 2021 General Elections was already out and members of the UPC who were interested in vying for various position at all levels were supposed to pay nomination fees into the UPC bank account in order to become Party flag bearers. This also had a bearing on their participating in primary elections as flag bearers for the 2021 General Elections, as a Party President, I had the responsibility to seek to have Party members vying for elective positions at all levels, all payments, including donor funding came through the Party bank account and the order of the Court of Appeal would stifle the operations of the Party and deprive it of the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process of the country. In determining the issues, we raised, the Supreme Court framed two legal issues:

Whether we had the right to lodge in the Supreme Court the application to seek leave. Secondly, whether we had the right to appeal to the Supreme Court against an interlocutory order from the Court of Appeal.

What are the implications of the Supreme Court ruling delivered on October 13, 2023?

This has nothing to do with (my stay in office) or whatever, it was basically dealing with the interim orders which was specifically on the operation of the bank accounts and delegate conference which we held on October 1 2020. It didn’t touch on other matters. People who are bringing the other matters, they have their own interests and are trying to push something forward which was not the matter before court or the matter which the court has pronounced itself on.

Are you currently serving as the party president?

As you can see I am here in the office. I based on the elections which we held on October 1 2020.

There have been accusations that you accessed the party’s bank account illegally. How do you respond to these allegations?

All the members of Parliament on the UPC ticket were nominated by my administration. They are the one who also contribute to the party caucus. Even the funds which we get through the electoral commission is based on the strength of members of Parliament. There are no other members of UPC who are in the Parliament other than those nominated under my administration. If you talk about the funds, we all individually contribute. We also receive funds based on our numbers in Parliament. We are National Executive Committee (NEC) Contributors. These threats of saying that we are misusing funds.

That account gets contributions every month from members of Parliament. All members nominated by this UPC. Who are these people who are fighting for the account which I contribute to every month? They have not contributed even a single (penny) in that account. Those fighting me are dismal failures. They can talk but that is not going to stop us from mobilising for the party. I have struggled to keep this party afront and I will struggle.

They will throw cases at me but I will keep struggling to make sure that UPC is standing because these people want UPC to disappear. UPC is here to stay.

Factionalism is evident within opposition parties, including DP, FDC, and UPC. How do you envision the future of political parties in Uganda?

The problem with the one of UPC is that they are not in the body politics. They are not participating in the elections, they are not elected anywhere and that is what makes it more complicated. I am a strong believer in the multiparty politics and whatever disagreement we have within the party, it is not going to stop us in believing in the multiparty politics. The system may have its faults but is the best system which is possible where people are allowed to organise and express themselves and participate in the elections. So, there is no where I am going to compromise that point of view.

How can the current system be reorganized, considering the belief that external forces are sabotaging it?

It is true that the law doesn’t favour the existence of parties but It is up to us where we have to set in place processes which is going to ensure that parties can function because we are not going to be on the same page, we must have ways to express ourselves in an organise way such that we can present to the people of Uganda different points of view on how things can be managed. So, whatever the case we have to forge the way forward.

Do you believe that a federal system of government can work in Uganda?

It depends on what sort of federalism because in Uganda there are some views of federalism which may not be the same view of federalism in the United States where you are looking at the administrative units. Federalism is a form of governance which needs to be first calculated. So it depends on what kind of federalism you are looking at and how it is going to be implemented. I believe in the Parliamentary system of governance where political parties will have to find ways to accommodate one another. How we can come about it is going to be complex.

If your leadership foundation was invalidated by the court, do you consider your election and operations to be legal?

I am more than certain that I have the support and the blessing of the majority of members of UPC to take the party forward. I also know that at this moment, I still have the support of the majority of UPC as we head towards 2026 general elections. In a political party, you are dealing with people, you are carrying people’s aspirations. You have to come together and ensure that these aspirations are taken forward.

Are there divisions within the party, in your opinion?

Divisions are there. In all sectors of the society you are going to find divisions.

You cannot have to deal with people and you cannot have divisions, there will definitely be divisions. But we are trying to address them as much as possible and at the same time we can’t be bogged down and fail to carry out other functions because maybe some people don’t agree with you.

You must try as much as possible to balance but not to hinder what you intend to do for the people. At some point we had factions but now we don’t have factions because the other faction had one member of Parliament, today zero, district chairman zero, district councilors zero, division mayors zero.

Why are these members trying to hold the party hostage, let them go out to a constituency (and get elected) so that we sit down and we talk? I have never denied anyone a flag. Prove your worth, go to the electorate.

How are you addressing the internal divisions within the party?

I always engage them and my door remains open. Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has factions because both factions have ground and it would damage their prospects because both factions have ground. I concisely tell you today that there are no factions in UPC. There is only one UPC.

The voices contesting your leadership are quite prominent, suggesting a lack of internal mechanisms to address issues. How do you respond to this observation?

We do have internal systems and we are trying to put some in place but when you say so loud I am not understanding where you are getting that from. There are those who are loud in the media, there are those who very much promenade in court but politics is in the people, that to me is where the most important aspect takes place.

Do you view yourself as the unifying force that can restore the party’s former glory, given its current internal divisions?

The regaining of the glory is not based on lack of unity at certain levels. I pointed out that there are some members who may be loud on certain stages and then fail on the actual politics. What is going to get our aspirations to be realised is to mobilize the grassroots.

Some individuals perceive your actions as an attempt to position the party for succession, despite your claim of not going anywhere. How do you address these concerns?

Being a son of a politician cannot excuse you from engaging in politics. Key factor is do you have the support of the members for the political aspiration which you have. At parliamentary level, I have got through elections four times, not all were easy but I have been able to contest four times. The first time for president in 2010 I lost and I conceded before the delegates. I told the delegates I have lost this one but five years, I am coming back. Five years ago when I came back I had overwhelming support from the members. My support of the party is very strong and intact and that is the basis of politics. It is not because I am a son but it is because the members feel I can be able to lead them.

What is your vision for the future of UPC, and would your late father, Milton Obote, be content with the party’s current state?

He would understand where we are because he was somebody who understands, but where we are and how we have handled the things with the resources available, with the fights against us, I think we have done an incredible job. There are those who wish us to completely disappear and do everything in their power to make us disappear. We have done a good job under very difficult circumstances. I see us getting stronger and playing a very pivotal role in determining the future of Uganda.

How will UPC shape the future of Uganda, considering allegations that you are comfortable working with the NRM?

I am working for UPC.

How is the party preparing for the upcoming 2026 general elections?

Yes, we are preparing for 2026. It is among the issues which are going to be on the national council as we set up. There are also other activities which are going to take place. We are going to be doing mobilisation. We are going to do a lot of activities all geared towards setting ourselves in the right position to be able to contest in 2026.