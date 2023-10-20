Two senior officials with the Uganda Railways Corporation have been arraigned before the Anti Corruption Court and charged with abuse of office .

The two including Tom Kimera, the senior procurement officer and Maliza Mukembo Tibewolwa, the senior human resource and administration officer were arraigned before the Anti Corruption Court and charges related to abuse of office contrary to section 11(1) of the Anti Corruption Act 2009.

“During the month of June 2020 at the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) offices in Kampala, being employed by URC as senior procurement officer, senior legal officer and acting senior human resource and administration officer, and being members of the evaluation committee in respect of procurement reference number URC/CONS/2019/20/00472 , the accused did an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interests of their employer and the other bidder, to wit, passed/approved Deloitte Uganda Limited as having satisfied the eligibility criteria for provision of consultancy services for recruitment of the managing director of URC, in contravention of the laws and procedures governing procurement of such public services in Uganda,” the charge sheet says.

They however denied the charges and were remanded until October, 24.

The duo is accused together with Amony Opoka Grace, the senior legal officer at Uganda Railways Corporation.

They were arrested by the State House Anti Corruption Unit.