The Anti-Corruption Unit, in collaboration with the police, has brought charges against two high-ranking officials of the Uganda Railways Cooperation.

Kimera Tom, the Senior Procurement Officer, and Maliza Mukembo Tibewolwa, Senior HR & Admin Officer, were arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court on allegations of Abuse of Office.

The accusations stem from their roles as members of the evaluation committee, where they are said to have irregularly approved Deloitte Uganda Ltd to provide consultancy services for the recruitment of Ssendegeya Stanley as Managing Director at the Cooperation. The consequences of their actions have reportedly resulted in a financial loss to the government.

As the trial unfolds, all eyes will be on the Anti-Corruption Court, anticipating a just resolution to this alleged misconduct.