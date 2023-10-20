A total of 35 Ugandan women have been admitted into the Class of 2024 of the Women Techsters Fellowship. The Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) flagship program aims to bridge the digital and technology gap between men and women in the tech industry.

The Women Techsters Fellowship is a one-year tuition-free experiential technology learning and upskilling program for young girls and women aged between 16 to 40 across 22 African countries. The program is designed as a comprehensive learning experience, consisting of six months of intensive training followed by a six-month internship phase.

In 2022, the program admitted 29 Ugandan girls and women; this year, the demand surged even further. Application received from Ghana women stood at 300, while 57 managed to navigate the rigorous selection process successfully. This acceptance rate represents an 18.75 increase from the number of beneficiaries admitted into the program in the previous year.

The Women Techsters Fellowship offers training in a wide range of highly in-demand tech skills, including Mobile Development, Software Development, Product Design, Product Management, Cybersecurity, Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Blockchain, and Mixed Reality/3D. Graduates of the program are expected to be well-equipped to pursue entry-level tech roles upon completion of the intermediate program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summarily, 2014 beneficiaries were admitted into the program across 33 African countries. The program which was originally proposed for 22 African countries received multiple entries from more than 40 countries across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria tops the list of countries with the most beneficiaries 1669 while Kenya is second on the list with 119 admitted beneficiaries. 59 beneficiaries were admitted from Ghana, Uganda 35, South Africa 25, Ethiopia 17, Egypt 15, Zimbabwe, Cameroon and Rwanda had nine beneficiaries while Zambia and Tanzania both had eight beneficiaries apiece.

Joel Ogunsola, Founder and President at Tech4Dev, said the Women Techsters Fellowship is more than just bridging the gap in the tech ecosystem but an investment in the economic future of the continent.

“Our vision is to bridge the digital divide sustainably and inclusively. The Women Techsters Fellowship is a testament to our commitment. By providing young girls and women from indigent communities with access to cutting-edge tech education, we’re not just empowering individuals; we’re investing in the future of the entire continent.

“We believe that inclusivity and sustainability are the cornerstones of progress. This program is a step towards a more equitable tech industry, a thriving Africa, and a brighter future for all.”

Oladiwura Oladepo, C0-founder and Executive Director at Tech4Dev added, “At Tech4Dev, we’re driven by the belief that technology can be a powerful force for social change and inclusivity. The Women Techsters Fellowship embodies this belief by not only providing valuable technical skills but also by reaching out to girls from indigent communities across Africa. Our commitment to sustainability in narrowing the digital gender gap is evident in the increasing demand for this program.

“We’re proud to offer opportunities to young women from diverse backgrounds and regions, enabling them to pursue careers in technology. By doing so, we not only empower these girls but also foster diversity and gender equality within the tech industry, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future for Africa.

“We are empowering African women with resources and skills to access decent job opportunities within the future of work space as well as the right skills and support structure for every woman to start and scale technology businesses. What brings us close to our vision is equipping women with digital and life skills that foster economic prosperity financial freedom and sustainable develop.”

The Women Techsters Fellowship not only empowers women and girls with valuable technical skills but also serves as a crucial step toward gender equality in the tech industry. Tech4Dev’s dedication to bridging the gender gap and fostering diversity within the technology sector is evident in the increasing number of participants and the impactful outcomes the program continues to achieve.