In a Nile Post exclusive interview with Nicola Karugaba, Talent Acquisition Manager at Stanbic Bank, we gain insight into the bank’s pioneering efforts to support youth employment and bridge the gender gap in the male-dominated tech industry.

Stanbic Bank, a leading financial institution, is not just providing opportunities but also nurturing talent with a special focus on the youth and women in technology.

Every year, Stanbic Bank runs a comprehensive graduate program designed to equip recent graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the corporate world.

Karugaba emphasized that the program’s primary focus is on education, ensuring that fresh graduates have a smooth transition into the workforce while gaining an understanding of the corporate landscape. The program offers them the opportunity to explore various roles and industries, helping them discover their passion and refine their skill sets.

“We encourage many graduates to apply, and then once the graduates join the program, they will go through a full year of learning, during that year they can still be going about their work but for us as a bank our primary focus is to teach which is something that gives fresh graduates a soft landing into the working world to help them understand what goes on in the cooperate world” Karugaba noted.

Furthermore, Stanbic Bank has launched a pioneering initiative known as ‘Women in Tech.’ Recognizing the gender disparity in the technology sector, the bank is committed to empowering young women in this field.

Female leaders in the bank’s technology department have taken on mentoring roles to guide and inspire young girls. This initiative aims to encourage young women to pursue careers in tech and prepare them for the digital world.

“Some of the female heads within our technology department at Stanbic bank have started mentoring young girls, we recently launched our full women in tech program and so we’ve onboarded some young graduates who are going through a three-month program where they are being given some skills on the in-demand tech skills” Karugaba emphasized”.

As part of the ‘Women in Tech’ program, Stanbic Bank has onboarded young graduates for a three-month intensive training program. During this time, they receive training in highly sought-after tech skills, such as cloud services, engineering, and machine learning.

These marketable skills will better equip them for a successful career in ICT and provide them with a competitive edge in the job market.

Karugaba urged individuals with a passion for cloud services and machine learning, or those who are certified or enthusiastic about these fields, to explore the opportunities at Stanbic Bank.

She highlighted that it is not solely the responsibility of the bank to provide opportunities, but the youth also need to proactively engage with the bank to understand its technology-related initiatives.

Throughout her interview with the Nile post, Karugaba emphasized that innovation remains at the core of everything Stanbic Bank does. By prioritizing education and supporting the youth and women in tech, the bank is not only contributing to youth employment but also fostering a more inclusive and innovative tech industry.

“As a bank, we keep innovation at the heart of everything that we do”. She emphasized.

In a rapidly evolving world, Stanbic Bank’s commitment to education and empowerment is a beacon of hope for young graduates and women seeking to make their mark in the technology sector. With visionary programs like the graduate initiative and ‘Women in Tech,’ the bank is leading the way in shaping a brighter future for the youth and women in technology.