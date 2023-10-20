Next Radio is celebrating its momentous 5th anniversary, marking half a decade of innovation and commitment to providing young adults with a blend of entertainment, education, inspiration, and exceptional music.

This trailblazing radio station has firmly established itself as a powerhouse, captivating the hearts of listeners with its captivating banter.

ADVERTISEMENT

What sets Next Radio apart is its groundbreaking status in East and Central Africa as the first audio-visual radio station, seamlessly merging real-time radio with high-definition visual capabilities. Next Radio harnesses the infectious energy of its presenters to draw in a rapidly growing listenership, predominantly consisting of the young and the vibrant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramathan Mbago, the General Manager of Next Radio, couldn’t be more delighted with the journey so far. He appreciated the young and dynamic team behind the station, from producers to presenters. “Our team is composed of young, dynamic broadcasters who understand the pulse of our youthful audience,” he explains.

Its current lineup of shows, including “Morning Switch,” “Next Brunch,” “Chill Out Mix,” “Tranzit,” “Big Talk,” “Night Shift,” “Club House,” “Dug Out,” “Top 20 Countdown,” “Lost Crates,” and “Brighter Day,” reflects its commitment to offering a diverse range of content to cater to a variety of tastes.

As Next Radio enters a new year of operation, it remains dedicated to setting new standards in audio-visual broadcasting. The station’s innovative approach, coupled with its passionate and youthful team, guarantees that it will continue to be a leader in providing quality content to its listeners.