In the serene surroundings of the Uganda Golf Club, the 2023 Uganda Golf Open witnessed a captivating display of talent, camaraderie, and friendly competition.

While seasoned golfers showcased their prowess across the greens during the Amateurs category, the Sponsors Par 3 Challenge truly stole the show.

The Sponsors Par 3 Challenge has become an annual tradition in the world of golf, where sponsors from various domains come together to indulge in a delightful golfing spectacle.

The event transcends mere skill, emphasizing the sheer enjoyment of the game.

CEOs, camera operators, bank executives, and brand ambassadors – all armed with clubs and determination – gathered to vie for their titles.

Each team, a unique fusion of seasoned golfers and courageous non-golfers, added its distinct flavor to the game.

Front and center in this thrilling contest was the NBS Sport team, led by the indomitable Next Media Group CEO, Kin Kariisa.

Alongside him, the relentless Joel Khamadi and the focused cameraman Allan Sempebwa formed a trio determined to secure a spot on the podium.

With alternating strokes and remarkable teamwork, they navigated through the challenging course with their sights set on victory.

The game’s rules were deceptively simple: two golfers traded tees, while a non-golfer was entrusted with putting. Group CEO Kin Kariisa and cameraman Allan Sempebwa sent the ball soaring while Khamadi expertly guided it toward its destination in a harmonious display of strategy and skill.

The result was a spirited battle culminating in a bold second-place finish for Team NBS Sport, just one stroke behind the triumphant Medicell. Case Medical Services secured the third spot on the podium.

Although Team NBS Sport may not have clinched the top spot, they emerged as champions in the audience’s hearts.

Their exemplary teamwork and strategic finesse earned them a well-deserved place on the podium, reminding everyone that it’s not just about holes in one in the world of golf.