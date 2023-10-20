Karamoja region has officially crowned Papaa Angasuban Adei Peter as the region’s new King. The historic installation of a monarch seeks to unify the community and promote economic growth in a region ravaged by cattle rustling. This development comes in a region with no historical precedent of kingship.

Senior elders from diverse communities across Karamoja region today gathered in Moroto to voice their reason for electing the new King.

“We want to make a collective effort in tackling the current challenges in the region. These challenges, often linked to cattle-related conflicts and theft, have hindered the region’s progress for years.”, Ayen Jackson, Abim district Coordinator remarked.

The newly-installed leadership is determined to address the issues that have contributed to the unrest, and they have outlined their key priorities.

“Promotion of commercialized agriculture and responsible cattle rearing are among the central initiatives we intend to champion.” Lomeo Joseph, new Minister of Agriculture & Pastoral Resources told Nile Post.

Elected leaders have pledged to collaborate closely with the government, working hand-in-hand to stimulate development in the region. Their commitment reflects a shared goal of economic growth, improved living conditions, and lasting peace.

To facilitate effective governance and leadership, a well-structured cabinet has been established. Over twenty members appointed to coordinate district activities report to the cabinet. The cabinet includes ministers who will oversee various aspects of governance, a secretariat to manage administrative functions, and a finance department to handle fiscal matters. Below is a pick from the List.

Adei Peter – New King

Lorot John – Prime Minister

Jimmy Tebanyang Lokoru – Secretary General

Nangiro Simon – Minister of Finance

Lomeo Joseph – Minister of Agriculture & Pastoral Resources

Lokoru Rose – Minister of Culture and Constitutional Affairs and

Aol Mark Aleku – Minister of Peace, Security and Dev’t

The introduction of a king in the Karamoja region is seen as a pivotal step toward fostering unity and stability, as the new leadership is poised to address the longstanding challenges that have hindered development. The hope is that this transformative move will empower the community and pave the way for a brighter future.