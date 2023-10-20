Chief Executive Officers have been urged to integrate sustainable practices in their business model to avert risks associated with climate change in Uganda.

This call was made during the 14th edition of the Annual CEO Forum held at Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Thursday under the theme; Navigating the climate crisis: A call to action and attracted over 100 business leaders and key decision makers who convened to deliberate on key issues that not only drive organization success but champion sustainability conversation in the society.

Stephen Mukasa, the Country Team Leader for CEO Summit Uganda urged fellow CEOs to forge collaborative solutions that will address the climate crisis in Uganda by adopting a robust corporate sustainability in the day to day operations.

“Such a forum enables us to compare notes as thought leaders in different spheres, on how we can embrace sustainable practices for our businesses and communities, by drawing inspiration from the global concept of the “Big ESG Idea” that entails Environmental, Social, and Governance, alongside various other sustainability initiatives in sectors ranging from development, government, business among others to share insights, and take decisive action towards addressing the climate crisis in Uganda.”

“As key leaders, it is upon us to explore innovative strategies, highlight successful initiatives, discuss practical solutions, and commit ourselves to integrating climate-conscious practices into our organizations which will make a meaningful impact on our businesses and society as a whole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of the National SDG Secretariat, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Uganda, Dr. Albert Byamugisha commended the CEO forum for offering a valuable platform for business leaders to exchange ideas, and address challenges related to improving the economy and communities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Sustainable Development Goal 13 urges all United Nations member states, including Uganda, to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. As a member state, Uganda is committed to strengthening its efforts and taking tangible actions to regulate and implement all passed regulations and policies related to climate change within the country.”

The CEO forum was established to inspire thought-provoking discussions by bringing together business leaders to debate and exchange on the issues affecting the region’s economic development.

Since its inception, the summit has been a platform where great discussions and strategic solutions have been forged, thus, acting as a catalyst for change, driving the paradigm shift towards a purpose-driven attitude that extends beyond mere profitability.

The forum underscored the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the climate crisis and the need for immediate, impactful steps. It covered topics including strategies for promoting sustainable and low-carbon transportation in Uganda, aligned with COP 28 objectives, Green financing and investment opportunities in Uganda to build a resilient and adaptive capacity to climate change among others.