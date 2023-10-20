The Judiciary has registered an improvement in the speed of disposal of cases in the just concluded financial year.

According to the annual judicial performance report, the disposal rate jumped from 55% in the financial year 2021/22 to 63.01% in the financial year 2022/23.

“As a result of the improvement in the disposal of cases, the average time taken (in days) from filing to disposal of cases has also reduced. The courts completed cases faster, by three weeks in financial 2022/23 as opposed to previous years,” Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo said on Friday during the release of the performance report.

“Because of this good performance, the percentage of court users rating confidence in courts has increased from 61% to 71% according to a survey done by Avocats Sans Frontieres, 2023.”

According to the report, the Judiciary completed a total of 266,323 out of a total caseload of 422,672 cases.

The case load comprised of 128,652 cases brought forward from financial year 2021/22 and 294,020 of the freshly registered cases in financial year 2022/23.

Breakdown

Of the 757 cases at the Supreme Court including 614 from the previous year , 62 were disposed of, while at the Court of Appeal, of the 9,297, 1,099 were completed whereas the High Courts disposed of 62,702 cases of the 122,501 cases reported.

Chief Magistrates completed 132,753 cases of the 197,077, while magistrate grade one courts disposed of 68,021 out of the 90,584 caseload and magistrate grade two courts disposed of 1,686 cases out of 2,456 cases including new ones and those carried forward from the previous year.

The report indicates that magistrate grade one courts recorded the highest disposal of 134,583 cases followed by Chief Magistrates with 35,108 cases.

“This can be attributed to the Magistrates Grade I having the highest staffing level (292) as compared to Chief Magistrates (77) and Magistrates Grade II (22) as of June, 30, 2023. As a result of the increased staffing at various court levels, there was a visible increase in productivity, especially at High Court and Magistrate Courts level,” Chief Justice Dollo said.

Case disposal by profile

According to the report, criminal cases were the most registered cases, and also the most completed.

“The rise of criminal cases can be attributed to population growth and urbanisation, which set challenges for unemployment and survival instincts, giving rise to a higher crime rate. On the other hand, international crimes were the least registered and completed,” the Chief Justice said.

The report shows that 139,768 criminal cases were completed, 52,017 civil cases, 30,687 land cases, 18,946 commercial cases, 24,550 family cases, 277 anti-corruption cases and 78 international crimes.

Case backlog

By the end of the 2022/23 financial year on June 30, 2023, courts closed with a pending case load of 156,349 cases, of which 42,960 were backlog.

This figure accounted for 27.48% of cases as backlog from 32% in financial year 2020/21 which translates into 4.52% reduction in backlog.

“The age of uncompleted cases in the courts has declined over the last three financial years, with only 14.25% of uncompleted cases ageing five years and older as of the end of June 2023, compared to 16.73% as of the end of June 2022,” the Chief Justice said.

Speaking at the same function, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao hailed the Judiciary for improvement in a number of areas.

“The Judiciary now gives the Uganda government a lesson about the difference between fanfare and effectiveness because the results are there for us to see. Over the years and months, I have been the minister, you have excelled in the thinking process, planning and strategic action,” Mao said.