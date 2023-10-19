South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky have affirmed their shared desire for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two held talks on Tuesday at the request of the Ukrainian president, the South African presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Mr Ramaphosa welcomed Mr Zelensky commitment to the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and both leaders pledged to continue working together on that.

Russia pulled out of the grain initiative – brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 – which allowed the export of grain from Ukraine ports to global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine has since proposed the establishment of grain hubs in African ports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Kenyan President William Ruto said that Ukraine had agreed to set up a grain hub in the port of Mombasa to supply the east African region.

Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan were among countries that benefited from the Black Sea Grain deal.

During the talks, Mr Ramaphosa also committed his country’s commitment to active engagement in the Africa Peace Initiative – presented earlier this year by seven African leaders as a possible basis for peace.

He also committed to the participation of his country for talks in the peace formula outlined by Ukraine – that are held at the level of national security advisers.

Source: BBC