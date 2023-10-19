By Eddy Enuru

The Model farmer groups in Teso Sub – Region have been equipped with knowledge and skills on Value addition of Agricultural products in an attempt to suit a competitive market.

Three days of training were conducted by Opul Skilling Foundation Africa in partnership with SOCADIDO held at Eneku Village Sorot from Thursday 18th October to Saturday 20th October 2023.

Dr Joseph Opul the Executive Director of Opul Skilling Foundation Africa noted that the training aims at addressing the problem of value addition faced by the farmers in the region ranging from Vegetable growers, Cereal producers, and citrus Fruits among other crops grown by farmers in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project dubbed Value Addition and cost-benefit analysis enhances farmers with the experience of tracking profits and losses for sustainable entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opul acknowledges the role played by the government in boosting production by enhancing farmers through its ongoing programs notably Emyooga, Parish Development Model, Youth Livelihood and Women Empowerment Program however, the question of Value addition remains key.

“Teso has very fertile Soils and receives two seasons in a year, Security and electricity are part of the key achievements of the government that could be a great idea for Production in Teso. We now need to empower our farmers with vast knowledge on Value addition so that they will storm the East African Market with high quality and acceptable commodities”, he said.

Adding, “the region of Teso is still faced with a crisis in value addition, this has engulfed them into less profits and does not attract the local and the international market”.

Mr. Jorem Opian, the Chairman of Teso Tropical Fruit Growers Cooperative applauded the Opul Skilling Foundation and SOCADIDO organizations for their commitment to standing for government.

Opian acknowledges the gap in Value addition as one of the key bottlenecks hampering market penetration by farmers and this he believes can be addressed by such interventions.

The government recently constructed the Fruit processing factory for the Citrus farmers of Teso aimed at availing a market for the fruits produced in the region however, farmers have been disappointed with the factory’s failure to attain its intended purpose.

The farmers have abandoned citrus growing and turned to other ventures including Vegetable growing, cassava farming and cereal production as the government decides to privatize the Multi–Billion fruit factory.

Opul Skilling Foundation is an organization that is focused on skilling and empowering communities in relation to the issues of climate change, education and health promotion, Agriculture and livelihoods rural settings and refugee communities.

Mr. Isaac Opolot the organization’s Programs Manager believes that Uganda can rapidly graduate to the money economy when 80% of the farmers pick up in value addition for quality.

“We as the organization are determined and focused to ensure that at least 50% of the farmers switch to value addition by 2040”, he said.