Three projects of a milk processing factory, a fruit factory and an animal feed processing factory worth shs 5.5 billion, which were installed by the government at the Kaberamaido Technical Institute, have come to a standstill six months after being fully established at the institute.

The projects built by the Ministry of Education under the USDP program with funds from the word bank for generating income and teaching skills at the institute have never been used by the school board, citing the pending official launch by the relevant authorities.

The institute’s deputy director, Boniface Ninsiima, said all relevant equipment and the modern standby generator were fully installed but never used them while waiting for Ministry of Education officials to start their activities.

He added that even some of the institute’s staff were taken to India and trained about the operation of the three machines, but they cannot do anything before they officiate them.

He expressed hope that if the projects work, it will help the institute generate income for its activities, the community and the skills of students in handling various projects.

The district chairman Rex Lackya expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s argument as the launch does not prevent them from achieving the intended goal.

The Kaberamaido District Education Officer, James Esiku, said they have no direct control over the project as they were being implemented directly from the Ministry of Education.

However, he said the project might not work due to lack of raw materials or staff not properly mastering their activities.

The delay in the projects, which cost the government large sums of money, shocked members of the Education Policy Review Committee led by Amanya Mushega, who toured the school while camping in the Teso sub-region to gather views from various stakeholders in the sub-region for recommendations.

Mushega expressed concern over the issue as most of the institute’s staff complained about welfare issues that could be gained from the projects and students missing out on previous skills.

Mushega, who was accompanied by other commissioners such as Bryton Byarugaba and Monica Abenakyo, later visited several schools, both primary and secondary, while interacting with teachers and students for their views in the upcoming education policy revisions.

He said the project could help the community who could get market for their fruits, milk and other animal waste.

He, however, asked the relevant authorities responsible for the project to take action and launch them immediately if this is the wish of the administration.