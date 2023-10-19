Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu

The parliamentary committee on Rules, Discipline, and Privileges, chaired by Abdu Katuntu, has failed to commence its proceedings due to the suspension of the only summoned witness, Francis Zaake.

Zaake, who serves as the Mityana Municipality MP, is one of five opposition MPs suspended by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa for their involvement in a chaotic plenary session on Tuesday.

Initially, Katuntu had scheduled Zaake to appear before the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the rules of procedure restrict suspended members’ access to Parliament premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheduled hearing was related to a previous case of alleged misconduct, wherein Zaake protested against the continuous arrests and detention of NUP supporters by refusing to listen to the Speaker.

As a result, the committee is uncertain about when it can commence its work, as both matters require the presence of the suspended member, according to the committee’s deputy chair, Fr. Charles Onen.

In 2022, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred the young legislator to the Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Discipline, and Privileges due to misconduct.

During that period, Zaake, in violation of parliamentary rules, attempted to reopen the debate on the abduction of mainly Opposition supporters, allegedly by state security forces, after the House had already reached a resolution.

This action came after the legislator missed 10 sittings.

The committee also intends to conduct hearings regarding the defamation allegations leveled against Zaake.

Last week, Tayebwa also referred Zaake to the same committee for investigation following allegations of derogatory remarks made towards Juliet Kinyamatama during an event in her constituency on Independence Day.

Juliet Kinyamatama, the Rakai District Woman MP, accused Zaake of defaming her and using offensive language.

She requested the ICT department to play the video recording of the incident in the House for all members to witness.

During the parliamentary session, Kinyamatama insisted on playing the video clip, which led to protests from herself and other MPs, causing chaos and a 10-minute suspension of the House.

Following the break, a vote was held, and it was decided that the video should be played in the House for everyone to watch.

Additionally, Tayebwa ordered the translation of the video into English by Makerere University, as the recording was in Luganda.

The committee has been granted a 45-day period to present its report on the matter.

This incident marks the third disciplinary action taken against Zaake. Previously, he faced consequences for using social media to criticize Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and was dismissed as a parliamentary commissioner.

However, Zaake challenged this decision in court, and it was ultimately overturned.