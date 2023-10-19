Research conducted by a team of scientists from Makerere University has shown that rice sold in Kampala shops has potential cancer-causing effects due to high levels of arsenic.

Arsenic is a toxic heavy metal and is often found alongside other toxic metals like mercury, cadmium and lead.

Ugandan rice brands from specific regions were found to have slightly higher arsenic levels, which suggests soil and water resource contamination.

Compared to a study in Nigeria, the rice brands sold in Kampala were found to have much higher levels of arsenic, potentially posing long-term health risks to the population.

Although boiling, washing or soaking may seem to reduce arsenic levels in the rice, they were found to be ineffective due to the high levels of arsenic already present in the tap water used.

The research, led by Lawrence Fred Sembajwe, focused on the levels of arsenic in different rice brands sold in Kampala and the impact of boiling, soaking, and washing on these levels.

As rice is a staple food in Uganda, consumed on a daily basis by many Ugandans, the high levels of arsenic are concerning.

The researchers who are from the Department of Medical Physiology, College of Health Sciences collected various rice brands from supermarkets and grocery stores in Kampala and used atomic absorption spectrometry to assess the arsenic content

The results were alarming, with some brands showing higher levels of arsenic compared to other rice brands in the market.

Continued consumption of rice with high arsenic levels could lead to poisoning and various health complications.

The study’s findings aim to prompt the government and relevant authorities to take action in order to prevent the harmful effects of arsenic on the population.

Furthermore, the study highlighted the importance of broader monitoring of heavy metals like Cadmium, Mercury, and Lead, as they also pose a significant threat to human health when they contaminate water sources and food.

Researchers have also noted a growing trend in rice production and consumption in Africa, with only 54% of consumption satisfied locally, while the rest relies on imported rice.

The rice production process involves several stages, starting from farming and harvesting paddy rice, which is then milled through cleaning, husking, and polishing. Finally, the rice is distributed to traders and consumers.

The researchers highlight that arsenic contamination in rice is most likely to occur during farming due to environmental exposure. Storage and processing stages lead to micronutrient loss, which can be mitigated through fortification.

Environmental arsenic pollution primarily comes from geological sources and industrial pollution, including additives in pesticides, herbicides, cosmetics, and herbal remedies that contaminate water bodies.

Contaminated water used for crop irrigation introduces arsenic into the food chain, potentially causing harm to humans and animals.

Genetically modified rice varieties have been introduced in Uganda to boost production, but their safety regarding arsenic accumulation requires further investigation.

Supervisory bodies like the World Health Organisation(WHO) set acceptable arsenic levels in food and water to prevent toxicity.

Arsenic poisoning can occur through direct consumption of high doses or chronic exposure via food, water, inhalation, or skin contact, leading to acute or chronic toxicity.

Food preparation methods can reduce arsenic levels in rice but may lead to the loss of essential nutrients.

The study collected rice samples from local stores, stored them properly, and analyzed water samples used in preparation.

The research revealed that some local rice brands had higher arsenic levels than recommended, possibly due to soil and water contamination from mining or other sources.

Efforts are now being made to implement stricter measures to ensure the safety of rice and water sources, and public awareness campaigns have been launched to educate the population about the potential risks of consuming rice with elevated arsenic levels.

The study serves as a wake-up call for the Ugandan food and water safety regulatory authorities, urging them to prioritise routine monitoring of arsenic levels to protect the well-being of the people.

This is a significant step toward creating a safer and healthier future for the citizens of Kampala and beyond.

The researchers recommend that Ugandan food and water regulatory authorities routinely monitor the levels of arsenic in rice and water used for food preparation to minimize potential health risks.