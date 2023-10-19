Premier Bet Uganda has organized a donation drive in which it collected essential items from employees, customers and partners that it later donated to babies at Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation.

The items donated included diapers, baby soya, rice, sugar, detergents, maize flour, jik, liquid soap, cement, paint, and baby wipes.

According to Kenneth Kabaale, the online and marketing manager at Premier Bet, the company felt it should support the children’s home in its endeavour to enhance the quality of life for children.

“Premier Bet has a strong commitment to giving back to the communities we serve. Our CSR program focuses on making a positive impact in various aspects of society, and this time, we chose to partner with Katalemwa Cheshire Home, a remarkable organization dedicated to improving the lives of children with physical disabilities in Uganda,” Kabaale said.

“This donation was primarily used to improve the overall living conditions for the children and young adults living in the home. Our primary goal is to make a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of the residents at Katalemwa Cheshire Home. We aim to enhance their overall well-being, provide them with opportunities for personal development, and create an environment of support and care. We hope that our donations will improve the living conditions at the home. Moreover, the engagement of our team with the residents aims to create a sense of community and uplift their spirits.”

According to Robert Omwony, the Premier Bet Managing Director the donation has helped enrich the lives of children at Katalemwa.

“The children’s lives have been enriched by the support they have received. We have also witnessed their confidence growing, their educational prospects improving, and their aspirations expanding. Furthermore, the local community has also rallied around this cause, fostering a sense of togetherness and collective responsibility.”

He said the company’s commitment to making a positive impact is ongoing, noting that they have a roadmap of initiatives that focus on education, healthcare and environmental sustainability.

Officials from Katalemwa Chidren’s Home hailed the betting company for giving a helping hand to them.