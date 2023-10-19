The opposition in Parliament has outlined seven demands for the government to address human rights violations without making excuses.

The demands include holding those responsible for the November 2020 killings accountable, ensuring accountability for detained Muslims across the country, addressing the issue of the 18 confirmed disappeared Ugandans.

Other demands are, releasing political prisoners, allowing political prisoners in the court martial to be released, having the Minister of Justice appear before Parliament to address detention without trial, and demanding accountability for killings by the military in fishing communities.

The opposition has urged Parliament to explain if its failure to demand accountability and justice for deceased Ugandans allegedly killed by state security agencies makes it complicit in the wanton murders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to expose the systematic human rights abuses and call on Parliament to fully intervene and find a lasting solution to this problem,” said Mathias Mpuuga,the Leader of Opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mpuuga criticised the government’s statement on human rights violations against NUP supporters as superficial and misleading.

He accused the government of using false information to suppress political dissent in Uganda.

Tensions rose in Parliament when the government presented a report on the mistreatment of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

The opposition demanded that a video showing evidence of police brutality against NUP supporters be played.

Amidst the heightened tension, chaos ensued, leading to increased security measures and two adjournments by Tayebwa.

Mpuuga passionately spoke about the missing Ugandans who were forcibly taken from their homes and workplaces by state security agencies.

He questioned Parliament’s response to these alarming incidents and whether it believed the government’s claim of ignorance about the whereabouts of the missing persons.

To shed light on the plight of the missing Ugandans, Mpuuga read out a list of names, each representing a life that had mysteriously disappeared.

He also expressed concern about the victimisation and targeted killings of Muslims in Uganda and demanded accountability for those responsible.

Mpuuga also raised the issue of detention without trial, comparing it to Uganda’s post-colonial history.

State Minister for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, objected to the opposition’s claim that Muslims were being targeted in arrests, calling it objectionable.

Mpuuga highlighted the case of over 500 NUP supporters who were arrested in 2021 on unfounded charges.

Some were released without trial after a year, while others remained in detention centers, including military courts, in violation of the constitution.

Mpuuga questioned Parliament’s role in demanding accountability from the military.

He also addressed the issue of torture in detention facilities, citing the brutal treatment of prominent political figures such as Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake ,Mityana Municipality MP.

Mpuuga warned that the suppression of dissenting voices and lack of accountability could affect anyone, including Members of Parliament themselves.