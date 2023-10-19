The Deputy Inspector General of Government Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria has cautioned public servants against corruption and mismanagement of government projects.

The Deputy IGG who was supervising different government projects in Busoga subregion visited health facilities, World Bank sponsored projects under USMID and leaders of PDM SACCOs in Iganga and Jinja City where she has pitch camped to ascertain the challenges in local governments

She visited Iganga General Hospital where medics and hospital administrators are advocating for upgrading the facility to a regional referral hospital because they have a big catchment area

Mugoloofa Ramathan Gabooli the Senior Hopital Administrator told the Deputy IGG that they receive patients from different neighbouring districts which is overwhelming to this health facility since the medicine they receive are for a general hospital.

He said this causes shortage and therefore warranting government to consider upgrading this facility to regional referral hospital or they the volume of medicine and equipment should be adjusted to suit the population of patients.

Agnes Batani in-charge of the maternity ward at Iganga Hospital said though they have only 30 beds in maternity wards, on average they get about 50 expectant mothers daily and they are forced to dismiss others to create space in the facility.

.Dr Achan also met leaders of different PDM SACCOs in Iganga district and the district leadership where she read a report of their findings about the performance of PDM.

The report indicates that 98% of the shs4.5 billion which were disbursed under PDM have been given to the intended beneficiaries.

She thanked the district leadership for the good stewardship which enabled them to disburse all the funds.

The deputy IGG also visited Jinja City where she inspected the progress of construction of roads under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development.

She warned leaders especially technocrats to desist from corruption and mismanagement of government programs.

“We need to ensure that money is put to its intended use such that the people benefit from government when there is no misappropriation of resources” Dr. Achan told leaders at Jinja City Hall

Peter Kasolo the Mayor of Jinja applauded the office of the inspectorate of government for visiting them which he says their supervision helps to instill fear among those who intend to misappropriate resources.

There are a number of roads being constructed in Jinja City include Clark road, Busoga avenue, Bell Avenue, Clive road East and rehabilitation of some drainage channels in and around the City.