Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has committed to High Court for trial, nine people accused of being ADF members who masterminded the attack on Busiika police station and the subsequent attacks on various police stations around the country.

The nine include Moses Katende Asuman, aka Mao, 19, a chapatti maker and resident of Kawempe, Abdulatif Balikoowa, alias Kyalimpa, 54 a hawker and resident of Maganjo Kawempe, Adam Weduma Guloba, 24, a hawker and resident of Angola zone in Kawempe and Faizal Musana, 19, a shoe vendor and resident of Busei village in Iganga district .

Others are Abdurahman Kabwiso alias Kiyuka, Faisal Musana alia Mwanje, Afusa Namwase, Rahma Namuganza and Aida Nakamatte.

The group and others still at large are accused of masterminding the attack on Busiika police station in Luweero district in which they killed three police officers but also robbed guns and setting one of the offices on fire.

with terrorism contrary to section 7(2) a, and (1) (a) and (b )of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 for detonating or discharging explosives and other lethal devices in, into or against the convoy of the Principal Judge that they attacked last year and injured several officers on the convoy.

The attack happened in April, 2022 at around 8:30pm, around Kalandazi village, Buwama in Mpigi district when an explosive planted on the roadside went off and hit the Principal Judge’s motorcade.

They are also charged with several other murders in Kyabadaaza, Butambala district where two people were killed and others injured, attacking several petrol stations, supermarkets and hardwares in Kampala and other parts around the country to rob cash and guns.

ADF affiliation

The group is also charged with professing or belonging to Allied Democratic Forces(ADF), a prescribed terrorist organization and act they did in several parts of the country including Kampala,Wakiso, Mpigi, Luweero, Masaka, Namayingo, Iganga and western Uganda.

The group is also accused of aggravated robbery for stealing several guns from police officers and private security guards and later used them to participate in several other robberies around the country.

A summary of evidence in form of an indictment pining them was read to them in court before being committed to High Court trial to begin.

They were further remanded to Luzira prison.