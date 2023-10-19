After an epic 21-day countdown, Next Media and Talent Africa set the digital world ablaze with their electrifying announcement.

The wait was over, and the big reveal took place on Wednesday, October 18th, as Next Media and Talent Africa joined forces to unveil “The Next Big Thing.” The grand reveal was aired live on NBS Live at 9, and Samson Kasumba, a renowned, electrifying news anchor, delivered the news with humour, build-up and an excitement that kept viewers glued to their seats.

The groundbreaking, highly anticipated announcement revealed UB40, the legendary British reggae band with their iconic frontman, Ali Campbell, set to grace Ugandans with their music. Known for their chart-topping hits and unique reggae sound, UB40 has been a global music sensation for decades.

Led by the soulful and distinctive voice of Ali Campbell, the band also includes founding members Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, and Brian Travers. Together with talented musicians like James Brown, Norman Hassan, and Tony Mullings, they create a mesmerizing fusion of reggae, pop, and rock that has captivated audiences for decades.

UB40’s unique sound and socially conscious lyrics have made them a globally recognized and celebrated band, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music. A final performance by this iconic group promises to be a music extravaganza that will be etched in the annals of Ugandan music history.

In an electrifying fusion of entertainment and media prowess, “The Next Big Thing” promises to redefine the year-end festivities in Uganda. It is set to dazzle and astound, making December 21, 2023, a date to mark on every calendar.

What’s more, it coincides with the grand NBS At 15 celebrations, setting the stage for an unforgettable year-end extravaganza. Joe Kigozi, the Deputy Group CEO of Next Media, affirmed that the celebration will serve as the perfect culmination for 2023, fitting seamlessly with the overarching theme of “NBS At 15.”

It’s poised to be a remarkable showcase of Uganda’s celebratory spirit, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry and unity that binds the nation.

Ali Allibhai, the Talent Africa Group CEO, echoed the excitement, “We’re thrilled to be part of this monumental project. This partnership has created the biggest event of the year, and the magnitude of what we’re about to unveil is truly awe-inspiring.”

The anticipation is palpable, the digital buzz is deafening, and the suspense is at its peak.

“The Next Big Thing” promises to be the most exhilarating event of the year, a celebration that will go down in history, showcasing the heart and soul of Uganda in a way never seen before. So, mark your calendars, because this is the spectacle that will light up your year-end festivities like never before!