The director of a Nigerian hit on Netflix, Editi Effiong, has told the BBC he has been blown away by the response to his film.

The Black Book has been top of the streaming platform’s charts around the world – recently ranking among the three most-watched films in countries as diverse as South Korea, Brazil and the US. And for nearly a week, it was the most-watched movie worldwide, marking a historic achievement for a Nigerian film.

Effiong said his action thriller had not only captivated audiences but also reshaped the perception of Nollywood, as Nigeria’s film industry is known.

Starring legendary actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, the film delivers a powerful message about police brutality and government corruption, issues which sparked Nigeria’s #EndSars protests of 2020.

The director said before The Black Book, a “Hollywood face” was needed to make a film for an international audience.

“Now they’re asking me if Richard Mofe-Damijo is willing to be attached,” he told the BBC Focus on Africa podcast.

Effiong says his film was produced with a budget of $1m (£824,000), all sourced in Nigeria.

This 100% Nigerian financing showcases the power of belief and self-reliance, he said.

“We don’t have to wait for someone to bring us money. We don’t have to wait for handouts. We can do this.”

Source: BBC