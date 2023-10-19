The High Court in Kampala has found five people including the key suspect, Coporiyamu Kasolo guilty of kidnaping and murdering social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019.

Six people including Coporiyamu Kasolo, alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda and Sadat Kateregga were accused of the kidnap, murder and aggravated robbery of Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

On Thursday, Justice Isaac Muwata said prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the five had participated in the kidnap and subsequent murder of the duo.

“I find that the five accused persons participated in the commission of the said offences. There was a common intention among them to commit the offences,” Justice Muwata said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basing largely on evidence of Isaac Ssenabulya, the judge said the evidence by prosecution was overwhelming to ensure they are guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accordingly, each of the accused persons is convicted of each of the offences against them.”

Ssenabulya who was part of the mission but has since been convicted, jailed and later used as a state witness to pin the others.

One acquitted

The judge however acquitted Sadat Kateregga of participating in the crimes.

According to Justice Muwata, none of the witnesses testified to pin Kateregga , adding that he was only arrested because of his close association with, Kasolo, the mastermind of the crime.

The judge however noted that Kateregga had way before the commission of the offence closely related to Kasolo , adding that this is not evidence enough to show that he participated in the crimes.

He directed that Kateregga is acquitted and released as soon as possible since he is now a free man.