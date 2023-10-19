Former US National Security Advisor HR McMaster has told BBC’s Radio 4 The World Tonight that he sees an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza as inevitable, given that Hamas presents an “existential threat” to Israel.

“Israel will follow up on its pledge to crush Hamas,” he says, describing the goal as “achievable”.

The hostages that Hamas has taken creates an even greater need for a ground invasion, he believes.

“I don’t see any way out for Israel except to temporarily occupy at least portions if not all of Gaza,” says McMaster, who served under former President Trump from 2017 to 2018.

He adds that if Hezbollah begins attacking Israel from the north, the US should “intervene” on behalf of its ally.

“I think that if there was a second front opened up with those 110,000 missiles that Hezbollah has aimed at Israel, I think the chances of US direct involvement are quite high.”

Source: BBC